Suriya's Father Sivakumar On Vijay's Tamil Nadu Win: 'People Voted For Him Without Taking Money'

Now that Tamil star Vijay has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, many of his colleagues from the Tamil film industry are being asked about his success in his debut electoral foray. At a recent event at a hospital in Coimbatore, veteran actor Sivakumar, Suriya and Karthi's father, was with Sathyaraj talking to the media.

Sivakumar was asked his opinion about Vijay as Chief Minister and how he saw his massive victory in the polls. The 84-year-old acting legend replied, "Looking back at our political history, Kamaraj was in prison for nine years and then he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for nine years. He was voted out of power. When he died, he had only Rs 140 underneath his pillow, five or six books, two pairs of slippers and some four of five kurtas. That was all he owned. Can you see such a leader today? But he was still defeated. Then the Dravidian parties came and ruled the state for nearly 60 years. Today, people didn't want DMK or AIADMK and they have voted for Vijay. People decide who they want in power. 90 per cent of those who voted are youngsters and they have voted without taking money. My own grandson (Suriya's son) voted. They are the future. People wanted change. Who are we to say that it is wrong when they can choose their leader? Let's hope that Vijay will do good. I am happy he has won."

Interestingly, actor Sathyaraj, who was with Sivakumar, is a staunch DMK supporter and had also put out a video recently about this after the party's defeat in the recent Tamil Nadu elections.

He said in the video, "I've been a supporter of the Dravidian model government and Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin for the last five years. I proudly, confidently, happily and joyfully declare that my support for Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin and the Dravidian Munnetra Kazhagam will be even stronger in the coming times as well."





However, Sathyaraj's son Sibi Sathyaraj is hardcore Vijay fan and the CM recently after he took office. Sibi shared photos with the CM on social media.

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