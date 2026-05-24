<i>Karuppu</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Film Is At Rs 217 Crore Worldwide

Karuppu is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After witnessing a slight dip on Thursday and Friday, the RJ Balaji directorial regained momentum on Saturday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the fantasy action drama collected Rs 12.2 crore in the domestic market on day 9. Out of this, Tamil screenings contributed Rs 10.6 crore, while the Telugu version added another Rs 1.6 crore.

With this, Karuppu's total India gross collection has now climbed to Rs 154.99 crore, while the India net collection stands at Rs 133.85 crore so far.

The film is also maintaining a strong hold in overseas territories. On day 9, Karuppu earned Rs 3.5 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 62.75 crore. This pushes the movie's worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 217.74 crore.

Talking about the occupancy rate, Karuppu recorded an overall 42.1 percent occupancy on Saturday across 4,987 shows nationwide.

Tamil screenings once again led the way with an overall occupancy of 47.21 percent on May 23. Breaking it down further, morning shows registered 25.46 percent occupancy, afternoon shows recorded 47.77 percent, evening shows witnessed 52.92 percent, and night shows peaked at a strong 62.69 percent.

On the other hand, Telugu screenings recorded an overall occupancy rate of 19.48 percent on Saturday. Morning shows stood at 11.20 percent occupancy, afternoon shows recorded 23.90 percent, evening shows clocked 18.40 percent and night shows witnessed 24.40 percent occupancy.

About Karuppu

Karuppu follows the story of a father-daughter duo caught in a prolonged legal battle as their case faces repeated delays. Their struggles intensify because of a manipulative lawyer, pushing them close to despair. However, things begin to change when their case is finally taken up by Saravanan, played by Suriya, who is hinted to be an incarnation of Karuppusamy.

Apart from Suriya, Karuppu stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, and Swasika in pivotal roles. The project has been bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.