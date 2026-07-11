Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's First Public Appearance As Newlyweds Goes Viral

Pop-star sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of their official wedding pictures. However, what has gone viral on the internet is their first appearance as newlyweds.

The newlyweds were seen attending the wedding of Kelce's former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California, according to Page Six. Several pictures and videos of the two have gone viral showing them blissful and laughing with joy.

The report further stated that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in Montana before this, spending time with the latter's brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Wedding

The couple, who got engaged in August 2025, got married in a one-of-a-kind wedding at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

According to the Love Story hitmaker's representative, actor Adam Sandler -- who is a friend of the couple -- officiated the wedding ceremony.

Taylor Swift's rep revealed what the couple wore for their big day.

"The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged their vows, the jumbotrons outside the stadium displayed the news Swifties had been waiting for almost a year: "JUST&T MARRIED!"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 36, have been a couple who don't go by the norms and their wedding ceremony was pretty much in line with that.

In a statement sent to the publication, Taylor Swift's representative said, "Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's man of honour and Jason Kelce (Travis Kelce's brother) was Travis's best man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who dated for two years before getting married at the Madison Square Garden, had invited almost a 1,000 guests for their wedding which was held on the eve of Fourth of July.

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