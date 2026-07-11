<i>Dhamaal 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Fails To Beat <i>Total Dhamaal</i>, Mints Rs 13 Crore

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has kicked off its theatrical run with a respectable start at the Indian box office.

What's Happening

The comedy entertainer, which marks the return of the popular franchise, earned Rs 13.75 crore on its opening day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

The film released across 10,669 shows nationwide and registered an opening that is stronger than several of Ajay Devgn's recent releases.

However, it could not surpass the Day 1 collections of Total Dhamaal, which had opened at Rs 16.5 crore in 2019.

The latest installment also trailed Welcome To The Jungle, another ensemble comedy, which collected Rs 19 crore, including paid previews, on its opening day.

Background

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 serves as the fourth film in the Dhamaal franchise and a direct sequel to Total Dhamaal.

The film has been jointly produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

Like its predecessors, the film revolves around a treasure hunt. While the earlier films centred on the clue "W ke neeche", the latest chapter shifts the focus to "M ke neeche", continuing the franchise's trademark blend of slapstick comedy and adventure.

The film has opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences. While many viewers have praised its comic moments and the performances of Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra, others have criticised the screenplay and the use of AI-generated visuals.

Ahead of the release, actor Ravi Kishan had expressed confidence in the film's prospects.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "It will be madness. This is the era of comedy films, and I think Dhamaal 4 is going to do extremely well because it's a very well-written film. All of its jokes will land, and even its songs are already doing well. The timing is perfect, and I can see the film becoming a massive hit."

With the opening day now behind it, all eyes will be on the film's weekend performance to see whether positive word of mouth can help it post a strong growth at the box office.