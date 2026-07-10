<i>Alpha</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Progress Report On Alia Bhatt's Film

Alia Bhatt's spy action thriller Alpha has completed its first week at the box office on a subdued note. After a promising opening weekend, the YRF Spy Universe film witnessed a sharp drop in collections on Monday. Although it showed signs of recovery on Tuesday, the momentum failed to sustain through the rest of the week.

According to Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 2.6 crore net in India on Day 7, registering an 8.8 per cent decline from Wednesday's collection of Rs 2.85 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 47.55 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 56.66 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Thursday, taking its international gross to Rs 22.55 crore. As a result, Alpha has wrapped up its first week with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 79.21 crore.

Alpha Day 7 Occupancy

The film recorded an overall 9.21 per cent occupancy on Thursday.

Morning shows: 6.08%

Afternoon shows: 9.15%

Evening shows: 9.85%

Night shows: 11.77%

While occupancy improved as the day progressed, the overall footfall remained modest.

Faces First Major Competition

During its opening week, Alpha enjoyed a relatively clear run at the box office. However, that is set to change with the release of Dhamaal 4, the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise.

The new release is expected to impact Alpha's screen count and collections, making the film's second weekend crucial for its long-term box office performance.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Uday Chopra, Alpha is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, with Hrithik Roshan making a special cameo appearance.