K-Actors IU And Lee Jong-Suk Break Up After 4 Years Of Dating: 'Decided To Remain Good Colleagues'

South Korean stars IU and Lee Jong-suk have ended their relationship after four years together.

Their respective agencies confirmed the news today, July 10, saying the two have decided to remain on good terms.

What's Happening

IU's agency EDAM Entertainment and Lee Jong-suk's agency ACE FACTORY confirmed the breakup, stating, "It is true that they broke up," and added that they have decided to remain good colleagues.

Representatives of both stars also told Korean media outlet Dispatch, "Both recently broke up and have decided to remain good senior-junior colleagues."

According to Dispatch, the two gradually drifted apart because of their increasingly busy schedules, which left them with fewer opportunities to spend time together.

A source close to the former couple said, "As their busy schedules led to fewer opportunities to meet, they decided to end the relationship."

Background

IU and Lee Jong-suk first met in 2012 while working as MCs on the SBS music programme Inkigayo. They remained friends and colleagues for nearly a decade before their relationship turned romantic.

Their romance became public in December 2022, and they have been regarded as one of South Korea's most beloved celebrity couples.

Both stars are now focusing on their professional commitments.

Lee Jong-suk is preparing for the release of Disney+'s upcoming original series The Remarried Empress. He has also confirmed his appearance in the live-action adaptation of the popular Naver web novel Lee Seob's Love.

Meanwhile, IU has completed filming for MBC's 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife. She is currently working on a new album and is also preparing for a concert at Goyang Stadium's main arena in September.