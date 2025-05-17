BTS V Takes Leave From Military Service To Attend BFF IU's Birthday. See Pics

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. South Korean singer IU celebrated her 32nd birthday on May 16. She dined with BTS member V at a luxury restaurant in Seoul. Fans identified IU in a viral photo from the dinner despite her obscured face.

South Korean singer IU turned 32 on Friday, May 16. She celebrated her birthday with none other than BTS member V. A picture of the duo reportedly enjoying dinner at a luxury Seoul-based restaurant has gone viral on social media.

The snap, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showcases V, aka Kim Taehyung, sitting across the table opposite another woman. She is dressed in a flannel shirt and white-brimmed hat.

Although IU's face is not visible in the photo, eagle-eyed fans hardly took the time to decode that it was her. Reason? On her birthday, IU hosted a livestream, where she wore the same outfit, reported Koreaboo.

According to reports, V, who is currently executing his mandatory military duties, took a day off to celebrate IU's birthday. The rapper enlisted in the army on December 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, IU marked her special day with an act of generosity. On Friday, her agency, EDAM Entertainment, announced that the singer has donated 50 million each to four charity establishments, as per a report by The Korea Times.

The statement read, “To celebrate her birthday, IU donated 50 million won to each of four different organizations, totaling 200 million won, under the name ‘IUAENA.'” IUAENA refers to IU and her fan club UAENA. The K-pop icon offers birthday donations under the name.

IU and V's strong friendship stems from their first collaboration in the music video Love Wins All. The track, released last year, depicts a young couple's bittersweet love story. They cherish sweet moments while navigating through a post-apocalyptic world.

Coming to V, the singer often shares updates from his military life on Instagram. Back in February, he posted some unseen glimpses as Sergeant Kim. His heartfelt side note read, “I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival! It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it.”

On the other hand, IU is ready for the release of her upcoming third remake album, A Flower Bookmark 3, on May 27.