<i>Sarzameen</i> Director Kayoze Irani To NDTV On Why He Cast Ibrahim Ali Khan: "This Boy Has A Face For The Camera, Let's..."

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut in Naadaniyan on March 7, 2025, was one of the most anticipated star kid introductions in recent times. The film failed to live up to the expectations, but somehow the first glimpse of Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen later took a chance of restoring it.

Debut director Kayoze Irani spoke to NDTV about spotting Ibrahim Ali Khan on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as an Assistant Director, and how it led to him casting the young lad in Sarzameen.

Kayoze Irani says, "I was on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Delhi, and we were sitting by the monitor. When we saw Ibrahim, we were struck by the thought that this boy has a face made for the camera, and we thought, let's give him a shot. We conducted extensive workshops with him, and that's how he came on board."

He adds, "Ibrahim was facing the camera for the first time. We shot for Sarzameen before Nadaaniyan. We did about six months of workshops, and what worked for me, with Ibrahim, was that we were able to tap into Ibrahim as a person, and he brought that into Harman, the character."

Plot

In Sarzmeen, Ibrahim Ali Khan plays the role of Harman, a seemingly innocent child who grows up to be a militant. A complicated relationship with his father (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and a disturbed childhood drives his character to the farthest end of seeking vengeance.

The story of Sarzameen revolves around Colonel Vijay Menon, who plays the role of a dedicated Indian Army officer who is committed to his duty in Kashmir, to the extent that he might choose his duty over family. He combats a personal crisis when his son Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan) becomes radicalised by terrorists. The story then unravels to highlight the conflict between Vijay's responsibility towards his nation and his love for his son, particularly after he returns as a changed man.

Sarzameen released on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025.