Sara And Ibrahim Ali Khan's First Ramp Walk Together Lights Up Abhinav Mishra's Delhi Show

Bollywood star siblings and actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan turned showstoppers for designer Abhinav Mishra, transforming the runway into a spectacular couture showcase in the capital.

As the designer launched his latest collection, The Shrine, paying homage to carved pillars, mirrored walls, and fading frescoes, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan brought their playful dynamic, adding a refreshing spark of camaraderie that captured everyone's attention.

The siblings brought fun and grace to their first ramp walk together for Abhinav Mishra.

For the show, Ibrahim Ali Khan wore a regal sherwani in earthy gold katan silk, intricately embroidered with mirror work, resham, and zari. The ensemble, combined with the Sarzameen star's poised walk and understated charm, reflected a princely aura.

Sara Ali Khan closed the show wearing a royal ensemble in complementary rusty orange tones, featuring Abhinav Mishra's signature hand embroidery with mirror, sequins, zari, and resham work. The shimmering crystal fringes enhanced the outfit's captivating appeal.

Further in the show, the designer presented a couture collection that was "celebratory, versatile, and deeply rooted in storytelling, a living homage to India's cultural spirit and artisanal excellence."

With prints expanding to watercolour washes, abstract interpretations, geometric repeats, and floral sketches, the collection featured embellishments that layered richness into the outfits with pearl, sequin dori, and kirkiri embroidery. Mishra's signature mirror work and gota took centre stage, glistening across bridal lehengas, flowing anarkalis, and contemporary separates.

On ramp walk showcasing a creation of fashion designer Abhinav Mishra, actor Sara Ali Khan told ANI, "It's all the outfit. I think the silhouette is very, very elegant. It's traditional, but it's also comfortable. It has a modern twist to it. I'm definitely comfortable... I'm always nervous. Anything that you love, anything that you value creates nerves and I love what I do and this is part of it."

The event was held in the lush gardens of Sanskriti Greens in Chattarpur, Delhi, on 4 October, 2025.