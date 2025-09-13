Exclusive: Designer Amit Aggarwal On Picking Sharvari-Ibrahim As Muses For Couture Showcase, "They Are The Future Of Hindi Cinema"

Amit Aggarwal's signature style of envisioning fashion in sculptural dimensions and futuristic silhouettes took a bold new step in their latest collaboration with GREY GOOSE Altius. In the second edition of Cocktail Couture with Exon: The Code of Light, ace designer Amit Aggarwal reimagined a visually appealing blend of French elegance and Indian craftsmanship.

The runway transformed into a crystalline corridor where the collection showcased was replete with translucent fabrics, sharp geometric lines, and shimmering metallic elements. Inspired by the glacial radiance of the French Alps, Amit Aggarwal curated a collection that was a landmark move in the evolution of the fashion landscape.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Amit Aggarwal opened up about the inspiration and aim behind a collection representative of his sculptural garments technique and why Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sharvari were the perfect showstoppers.

Where Couture Meets Crafstmanship

Amit Aggarwal explained how he was challenged to visualise a creative way of elevating the purity of nature, French elegance, and glacial smoothness into a new form of couture.

Speaking of how this collection lives up to that concept and stands out, Amit Aggarwal shared, "I think in India, as we know, couture is so focused towards celebration. I think a wedding is a marquee event in your life, and couture is here to stay. I definitely feel the Amit Aggarwal language transcends traditional couture into a new wave of what modern couture needs to be. Something effortless, chic, and that was what this collection was all about."

Instagram/Amit Aggarwal

What Makes Ibrahim Ali Khan-Sharvari The Ideal Showstoppers

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sharvari turned showstoppers for Amit Aggarwal for his latest collection. The conversation around choosing the right showstoppers to close a showcase on the ramp has been consistent.

Amit Aggarwal talks about why they seemed perfect to him.

He says, "I think both of them redefined the future. Someone, Ibrahim, comes from a heritage, but he is taking the heritage into the future. And Sharvari has already proven her mettle with fine acting skills, and of course, she looks like a goddess. I think both of them truly are the future of the Hindi film cinema, and I thought this was a perfect show to end with both wonderful muses as such."

Instagram/Amit Aggarwal

Sharvari Wagh looked elegant in a banarasi couture gown with sculpted detailing and handcrafted textures, whereas Ibrahim's tailored bandhgala infused with Amit Aggarwal's cording techniques was impressive.

The designer rounds up the conversation by stating how this collaboration is an ode to modern luxury.

With every new collection comes a story. And one that led to this was, "For this collection, I got inspired by the French Alps. Knowing their story about how they created the Altiers got me excited. I do feel that the synonymity between Couture and the French Alps is that they both aim for the pinnacle. Couture is the finest form of luxury, just like the other pet shells, which is literally the tip of the earth."

Instagram/Amit Aggarwal

Rooted in artistry and meant to be an experience that sublimely balances nature and craft, Amit Aggarwal's couture showcase - Exon: The Code Of Light - in New Delhi had traditionalism intertwined with new-age glamour effortlessly.