Story Behind Akshaye Khanna's Sher-E-Baloch Look In Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song, Costume Designer Reveals Detail

Since Dhurandhar released on December 5, 2025, the social media algorithm has been reset. After a couple of reels, we come across the viral video of Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait dancing to the beats of FA9LA, originally a Bahraini hip-hop song written and performed by Flipperachi and Daffy.

And we are not complaining because we are hooked to the tunes, and let's be honest, Akshaye Khanna is a feast for the eyes when he breaks into an impromptu dance. Did you notice that the actor stood out in that sequence? Well! It wasn't because of the algorithm; it was because his costume and the entire scene were created to make him the focal point.

Costume designer Smriti Chauhan recently shared a video breaking down Akshaye Khanna's Sher-e-Balochi look in the viral Dhurandhar song. From choosing the colour to deciding the fabric, she decided the entire ensemble that is now and will forever be synonymous with Rehman Dakait. Looks like the stylist and the director already knew that the sequence would go viral on social media.

Akshaye Khanna's Look As Rehman Dakait In Dhurandhar's FA9LA Song

Smriti Chauhan shared, "We wanted to give him a full black look for the sequence because we really wanted him to be the centre of attention, the focal point of the sequence." The team certainly nailed it.

However, the team was confused about the colour of the pagdi (turban) we see him wearing later in the song. "We went with white because that contrast of black and white cuts through the sea of colours we see around him, making him stand out," Smriti added.

For the silhouette, the team was sure that they wanted something rooted in the culture of Balochistan. Hence, they came up with the idea to create a traditional but black Balochi pathani for Rehman Dakait to blend in and stand out at the same time.

For the bottom, Smriti went with a semi-Balochi salwar, while keeping Akshaye's frame in mind. They did not go with a full-blown Balochi salwar that is made out of 15-20 metre fabric; instead, they made one using a 6 metre cloth.

Details Of Akshaye Khanna's Outfit In Dhurandhar's FA9LA Song

In the FA9LA song in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna wore a slim-fit Chinese collar black kurta featuring shirt cuffs on the sleeves, and suede piping around the collar hem and a button placket. The shirt also had a leather, double-line patch on the cuffs and the pocket.

The buttons used on the kurta were metallic and black but had a matte effect. The material used to prepare the pathani was a silk wool blend. "We wanted to bring out the sturdiness and weight that the suti material provides. We deliberately stayed away from traditional silks," Smriti shared, while decoding the details of Akshaye Khanna's viral look in Dhurandhar.

Smriti further said in the video that she liked a Nehru jacket crafted by Shantanu Nikhil, but the team wanted to keep Akshaye's look rooted in Balochi culture. Hence, Smriti got in touch with Nikhil's team and asked them to share some bandhgala options, which is what the actor ultimately wore in the song.

The last was the pashmina scarf, which was again black to complement the entire outfit. "Its feathery soft texture adds so much to his quiet swag when it moves with the wind. It just completes the whole look," Smriti shared.

In the end, Akshaye Khanna's look was elevated with sunglasses from the house of GIGI studios.

There is no data to support the claim, but this is probably the most viral look from any Hindi film. Many influencers have already recreated it, and the buzz around the viral Dhurandhar clip refuses to dial down.

Also Read | How Gen Z And Young Millennials Fell In Love With Akshaye Khanna, Thanks To Dhurandhar