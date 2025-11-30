Director Suneel Darshan Says Filmmakers Once Called Akshay Kumar "<i>Kachra</i>": "<i>Dhadkan</i> Was Put On Hold, <i>Hera Pheri</i> Had Gotten Shelved"

Long before the string of hit franchises and packed release calendars, Akshay Kumar endured a difficult phase marked by back-to-back failures, stalled projects, and a shocking lack of support from within the industry.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who worked closely with the actor during the making of Jaanwar, has now opened up about the emotional struggles Akshay faced at the time.

Rejected And Ridiculed

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Suneel Darshan revealed the depth of industry scepticism that surrounded Akshay during the late 1990s. According to him, several producers refused to work with the actor after a series of unsuccessful films.

"During Jaanwar, Akshay had grown very close to me. He had a phase where he was rejected and ridiculed," Darshan said. "Big filmmakers of today held on to an opinion that time that Akshay was kachra or rubbish. He was not looked up to. That time Dhadkan was put on hold, Hera Pheri had gotten shelved, and I presume none of his films were doing well. So the films were not moving forward."

Despite the negativity, Darshan saw determination in Akshay and continued backing him, confident that his talent would eventually shine through.

'He Was In Tears'

Darshan further recalled a painful incident that left Akshay deeply distressed. As he narrated, the actor walked into his office one day, visibly shaken after being mistreated by a producer whose film was nearing release.

"There was a film that came before us. One day, Akshay came to my office, and he was very upset. He was in tears and confessed that he went to the producer, the film was supposed to release on Friday, and not a single poster was up for it. The producer spoke very rudely to him and said heartbreaking things," Darshan revealed.

Moved by Akshay's vulnerability, the filmmaker immediately took action. He approached designer Rahul Nanda and asked him to book the most prominent hoarding space on Juhu Circle solely for Jaanwar, featuring only Akshay. "We didn't want Akshay's morale to break because that would affect me," he added.

The gesture paid off. Though Jaanwar opened modestly in Mumbai, it achieved extraordinary success elsewhere. "Jaanwar released, and initially in Mumbai, its response was lukewarm, but it took a phenomenal start in UP, and in Bihar, it was an all-time hit. Jaanwar gave a huge comeback to Akshay," Darshan said.

The struggles of that era now stand in stark contrast to Akshay Kumar's position today.

