When Raveena Tandon Broke Silence On Ex Akshay Kumar Dating Her Lookalikes: "Everyone Moves On"

An old clip of Raveena Tandon discussing her past engagement with Akshay Kumar recently went viral (again), bringing renewed attention to their 1990s relationship.

What's Happening

The actor addressed the topic again during her appearance on the ANI podcast, where she was told that people on the Internet frequently search for "Raveena Tandon's engagement with Akshay Kumar."

When asked which year the engagement took place, Raveena responded, "Forgotten about it."

She acknowledged that some onscreen pairings remain memorable for audiences, saying, "Yeah, I think we were very, we were a hit pair during Mohra and even now when we bump into socially we all meet, we all chat, and I mean everyone moves on please. Girls are changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, since then to now. But one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head. I don't know why. But yes, everyone moves on. People have divorces, people move on, yeah. So what's the big deal?"

The actor was also asked about viral claims that Akshay allegedly dated women who resembled her. Raveena dismissed such reports, saying, "I would not read anything that was written about that. Because then why unnecessarily apna blood pressure high karein. Toh padho hi nahi, better."

Background

Raveena and Akshay's relationship dates back to the mid-1990s. The two fell in love while shooting Mohra in 1994.

Their romance eventually led to a secret engagement in the late 1990s, which both actors publicly confirmed later.

Raveena had shared earlier that Akshay was hesitant to announce the engagement at the time because he feared it would affect his female fan base.

The engagement itself was elaborate, with both families in attendance and traditional rituals performed. However, the relationship soon faced strain. Rumours of Akshay's alleged infidelity, including link-ups with co-star Shilpa Shetty, reportedly played a major role in the breakup.

After several on-and-off reconciliations, the engagement ended in 1998. Both actors remained cordial and continued to work together for some time.

Life moved on for both. Akshay married Twinkle Khanna in 2001, while Raveena later married film distributor Anil Thadani. The couple has been married for 21 years and are parents to four children, including two adopted daughters. Their daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her acting debut this year with Azaad.

On the work front, Raveena and Akshay are set to reunite onscreen in Welcome To The Jungle.