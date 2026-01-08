Gautami Kapoor Disagrees With Twinkle Khanna's <i>Raat Gayi</i> Cheating Remark: " Disloyalty Is Disloyalty"

Last year on Amazon Prime's chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Twinkle Khanna remarked that "physical infidelity is not a deal-breaker". The actress and author received severe backlash for her statement. Now, actress Gautami Kapoor has weighed in on the comment.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Gautami Kapoor said, "For the kind of person I am, physical and emotional disloyalty is disloyalty - period."

She continued, "It doesn't matter whether it's physical, emotional, spiritual, transcendental-anything. Disloyalty is disloyalty. What she says is her point of view, and I respect that. But this is how I think, and there's nothing wrong with that either."

"I am a very possessive person-honestly speaking. Whether it's my husband, my friends, my children, or even my team, I'm extremely possessive about the people around me. That's because I am fiercely loyal. I give my 500% in every relationship-emotionally, physically, in all ways. I'm completely invested," she added.

Gautami concluded by saying that the nature of betrayal should never be minimised.

On People Quitting Too Easily

Furthermore, Gautami stressed how in today's world, people find it too easy to call it quits. She said that in earlier days, people would figure out a way to sort things out.

The actress added, "There are too many options, too many temptations, and almost no patience. People don't have the time, hunger, or fire to make something work."

What Twinkle Said About Physical Infidelity

In the episode where Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar appeared as guests, Twinkle Khanna also dropped a truth bomb, claiming that physical infidelity is not a deal-breaker for her.

The statement in question was, "Whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity."

While Kajol, Karan Johar, and Twinkle Khanna stood in unison, Janhvi found herself alone. Karan said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," to which Janhvi replied, "No, the deal is broken." Twinkle added, "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What's happened, has happened)."

Twinkle Khanna has been married to Akshay Kumar since 2001. Akshay Kumar had relationships with Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty before marrying Twinkle.

