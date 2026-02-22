Ram Kapoor Admits Being An Absent Father: "My Children Didn't Know Me For 10 Years"

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor's love story is a true fairy tale. The couple met on the sets of the TV show Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000. Their on-screen equation soon turned into a real-life romance and they got married in February 2003. Gautami gave birth to their daughter Sia in 2006. They welcomed their son Aks in 2009.

Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Gautami admitted she wasn't prepared for motherhood and Ram was largely an "absent father" during the early years. "We were not planning for a baby. Sia was unplanned. I was shocked.” Gautami recalled. To which Ram quipped, "Basically, Sia, you were a mistake," before adding, "Everything new scares her. But I was thrilled."

Gautami shared, “I was like, ‘Are we going to have a baby? What are we going to do?' He was like, ‘You leave it to me.' I was like, ‘What do I leave to you?'" The actress revealed that her pregnancy with Sia coincided with a major turning point in Ram's career. "Ram wasn't there. When I was pregnant with Sia, Ram had his biggest career surge. It was like Lakshmi had arrived. My pregnancy announcement changed Ram's fate forever," she added.

Ram explained, "I got Kasamh Se. It wasn't the biggest show on Zee or Balaji, but when Sia was born, the show went number one. That's when things went crazy. After that, I never had to look back on television. Sia brought me all my luck, my wife has brought us none."

The actor shared that his kids didn't know him for at least 10 years after they were born. "The reason I am who I am is solely because of her. She took over the children and the house so amazingly that I didn't have to worry about it for a single day. That's why I could focus on my career for 15 long years and become what I have become. She is Mother India. She literally needs nobody. She does it all and won't allow anyone to come close. Any successful man is successful because he has a very strong woman who has allowed him to be successful. Otherwise, it's impossible. I never had to worry about my child. That's why I was absent. My children didn't really know me for 10 years," he added.

On the work front, Gautami was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Meanwhile, Ram was part of projects like Jolly LLB 3 and the web series Mistry.