Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Dropped From <i>Mistry</i> Promotions Due To Inappropriate Sexual Comments: "Guilty As Charged"

Ram Kapoor received severe backlash after news of him passing inappropriate sexual comments during the promotional activities of his upcoming JioHotstar series Mistry was brought to light.

Ram Kapoor has now reacted to the allegations and confessed to being "guilty as charged".

What's Happening

Ram Kapoor has finally opened up about the incident and requested everyone to give him a chance to justify himself.

He told ETimes, "Let me begin by saying that everything I've been accused of saying - I have said it. So yes, I am guilty as charged. But this is what I want people to understand, when I'm in a space where I feel comfortable, I become my usual, bindass self. That's just how I've always been. Everyone who's worked with me knows that I never intend to offend."

Furthermore, he added that he was oblivious to how it might have made some people feel uncomfortable, as he stated, "I didn't feel that even once throughout the day. We were laughing and joking. If I had gotten the whiff that they were offended, I would have dealt with it right away."

He elaborated, "If I felt it was inappropriate, why would I say it openly in a hall full of media people? My character has been questioned for the first time in 25 years, so do acknowledge my justification."

He concluded by saying that he is aware that he cannot be his "obnoxious normal self".

The Incident

According to a Mid-Day report, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain alum passed these questionable remarks at an event in Mumbai last week following which the top management at the streamer took the call of keeping the actor away from the series promotions.

People, who claim to be eyewitnesses of the incident which reportedly took place on June 19, said Ram Kapoor made the members of the JioHotstar team uncomfortable with his comments loaded with sexual innuendo.

A JioHotstar source insider said, "The tone and content of his 'jokes' were unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels 'gang-raped'. This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic." The journalist also corroborated the episode.

Following this event, Ram Kapoor reportedly again made some unacceptable off-colour remarks about the outfits and the family of the JioHotstar and public relations team.

"He looked at my colleague's dress and referring to its length, said, 'The clothes are distracting'," mentioned one of the executives.

"It didn't hit immediately, but when it did later that evening, we started recounting the number of offensive things he said. He told one of our male colleagues that his mother should have faked a headache and he shouldn't have been born. He made references to sex positions."

On June 20, the JioHotstar senior leadership was roped in.

According to the Mid-Day report, after internal discussions with the streamer's HR team, it was decided that Ram Kapoor's remaining promotional appearances would be cancelled.

In A Nutshell

Ram Kapoor has shared his side of the story amid the ongoing controversy of his inappropriate sexual remarks during the promotions of his upcoming project Mistry. He has admitted to having made certain distasteful statements and how he didn't realise that it would make the crew present, uncomfortable.