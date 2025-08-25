<i>Aavesham</i> Composer On Netflix Using His Song In <i>Splinter Cell</i> Trailer Without Credit: "Would've Been Cooler If My Name..."

Malayalam composer Sushin Shyam recently voiced his disappointment with Netflix after his work was used in the trailer for the streaming platform's upcoming series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. The track, The Last Dance from Fahadh Faasil's hit film Aavesham, was featured prominently in the promo but did not carry his or singer Hanumankind's name in the credits.

What's Happening

The trailer for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch dropped earlier this week, catching the attention of fans not only for its action but also for the familiar beat of Shyam's composition.

However, the absence of proper acknowledgment led the composer to publicly express his frustration. Taking to the YouTube comment section under the trailer, Shyam wrote, "Thanks Netflix for featuring my track! Would've been even cooler if my name had made it to the credits too (sic)".

Despite the global exposure his music received through the platform, the lack of credit sparked a conversation around fair recognition for artists whose work travels beyond regional boundaries.

Background

Shyam, who has carved a niche in Malayalam cinema with his compositions, is currently one of the busiest music directors in the industry. He is working on Balan, his second collaboration with director Chidambaram and third with Jithu Madhavan. Produced by KVN Productions, the film is part of their growing interest in regional cinema for 2025. His upcoming projects also include KD, Yash's Toxic, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan, and a Hindi thriller directed by Priyadarshan.

In addition, Shyam has signed on as the music director for Torpedo, a Tharun Moorthy directorial starring Fahadh Faasil, Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi. He has also confirmed that he will compose for Tamil superstar Suriya's next big-screen outing.

On a personal note, Shyam recently experienced a career highlight when Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman followed him on Instagram. Calling it his first true fanboy moment, Shyam expressed his gratitude for the legendary musician's kind gesture.

NDTV has reached out to Netflix for a comment on the matter.

