Sargun Mehta Slams 'Baseless' Pregnancy News For The Last 2 Years: "Just Calm Down And Stop"

Actress Sargun Mehta has finally reacted to the speculation that she is expecting her first child with husband Ravie Dubey after 12 years of marriage.

Breaking her silence on the matter, Sargun revealed that any such reports are absolutely baseless. She further took a jibe at the media, saying that, according to the reports, she has been pregnant for the last 2 years.

Mocking it as "one long pregnancy", the Qismat actress dropped a post on her official Instagram handle that read, "News apparently knows before us about our pregnancy for the last 2 years. According to them, I've been pregnant. That's one long pregnancy! (sic)"

Sargun further urged all to stop spreading such false narratives and advised them to simply confirm the news from them before writing anything.

"Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news. It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it," she added.

Expressing her disappointment in the caption as well, the actress shared, "How do you know about a pregnancy that me and Ravie are unaware about? STOP IT .. KINDLY (sic)," followed by a folded hands emoji.

Keeping things on the lighter side, Ravie commented, "caption", along with laughing with tears emoji.

It is not the first time that buzz regarding the couple's pregnancy have been doing the rounds on social media. From time to time, rumours of these two being ready to embrace parenthood keep making the rounds on the Internet.

For those who do not know, Sargun and Ravie first crossed paths back in 2009 on the sets of the popular show 12/24 Karol Bagh, where they played husband and wife. During the shoot, they became friends, and gradually their friendship transpired into love.

After dating for several years, Ravie proposed to Sargun during a live show on national TV.

The couple finally got married in a grand Punjabi wedding on December 7, 2013.

