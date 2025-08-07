Rajinikanth Flies Economy With Daughter Aishwarya, Fans Cheer In Viral Video

Rajinikanth is once again trending on the Internet and the reason is not his upcoming film, Coolie. Instead, the superstar was recently spotted travelling in an economy class flight. The video was shared on X by a fan account on Thursday.

The footage showed Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwarya making their way through the flight. The actor obliged fans' requests and greeted them as they screamed in excitement. The father-daughter duo can be seen occupying the front row seats in economy class.

When a fan yelled, "Thalaiva, face paakanum (Thalaiva, need to see your face)", Rajinikanth immediately got up and made his way to the aisle. He waved and greeted everyone with folded hands.

Watch the full video here:

When a Fan asked 'Thalaiva Face Paakanum' & see what Superstar #Rajinikanth does

On the work front, Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie will release in theatres on August 14. Earlier in May, the makers dropped a new teaser to mark the 100-day countdown to the film's release. The standout moment from the video is a recreation of an iconic scene from Rajinikanth's Thalapathi, where he's seen standing with the setting sun in the background.

Thank you Sun Pictures and Lokesh, Enna da life sad ah pogudhe nu nenaikkum bodhu, sema update erakki vitteenga. Thank you Thalaiva love you as always

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Pooja Hegde in supporting roles. Aamir Khan will also make a cameo appearance in the movie.

After Coolie, Rajinikanth has Jailer 2 in his lineup. The action drama went on floors in March 2025. The film will see the actor reprising his role of Muthuvel Pandian.

Jailer 2 marks Nelson Dilipkumar's second collaboration with Rajinikanth. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. The cast of the movie has not been announced yet.

The prequel, released in 2023, was a massive blockbuster and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies ever. It chronicled a former jail warden who is on a path of seeking revenge after his son goes missing and is assumed to be dead.