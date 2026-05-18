<i>Perfect Crown</i> Stars IU And Byeon Woo Seok Apologise After K-Drama Historical Accuracy Backlash: 'Heart Is Heavy'

Korean stars IU and Byeon Woo Seok have publicly apologised after their K-drama Perfect Crown faced backlash over alleged historical inaccuracies in one of its episodes. The controversy erupted after episode 11 of the Disney+ and Hulu series aired on May 15. The finale was released a day later.

The criticism centred around a coronation scene featuring Byeon Woo Seok's character, Grand Prince Yi An, in the fictional setting of a modern-day constitutional monarchy in South Korea.

Viewers found issues with several historical details shown in the episode, according to Korean media.

One major point of criticism was the use of the term “Cheonse” (Long live for a thousand years) during the coronation ceremony. Critics argued that the term was historically associated with subordinate or vassal states, while “Manse” (Long live for ten thousand years) is traditionally used for sovereign nations.

The depiction of the ‘Guryu Myeonryugwan' crown also sparked debate online. Some viewers felt the royal headpiece shown in the drama inaccurately reflected symbols linked to vassal-state rituals.

Following the backlash, both actors shared handwritten apology letters on Instagram on Sunday night. IU, whose full name is Lee Ji-eun, admitted that she had read viewers' criticism carefully. She said she regretted not thinking more deeply about the historical concerns before taking on the role.

She wrote, “My heart remains heavy even now.” The actress added, “I sincerely reflect and apologise without excuse for not contemplating more deeply regarding the historical accuracy issues pointed out by viewers and proceeding with my role as an actor.”

She added that the series aimed to present “imagination rooted in South Korea's unique history and traditional beauty,” but acknowledged the concerns raised by audiences. IU also thanked viewers who continued watching the show and openly shared their opinions.

Byeon Woo Seok also addressed the issue in his own statement. He said he had delayed speaking out because he worried his words might unintentionally worsen the controversy.

The actor admitted that while filming the drama, he “did not fully consider the historical context, meaning, or how viewers might perceive it”.

The controversy has continued to trend online even after the series finale.