Sangeeta Bijlani Reacts To Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan's Shirtless Pic At 60

Salman Khan set the internet ablaze with a shirtless picture of himself, and it was his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, with whom Bhaijaan shares a cordial bond, who reacted to the post. Salman also wrote a brief caption on 'loneliness' along with his post.

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In the picture, Salman is seen lying on a sofa in a dimly lit room, with his toned physique drawing attention online. Along with the photo, the actor wrote a cryptic caption reflecting on being alone and feeling lonely.



The caption read, "By I, me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do."

Reacting to the picture, Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "Uff!" and dropped fire emoticons. Take a look at the post here:

The post went viral as soon as it was shared online, with netizens flooding the comment section with compliments. Reacting to Salman's caption, choreographer Terence Lewis wrote, "Yes totally agree @beingsalmankhan Sir! Choosing to live alone can be deeply fulfilling - and it never closes the door to love, connection n joy. Solitude doesn't limit love - it just changes its shape... less entangled, more free n genuine. Thank you for sharing your thoughts on your platform as so many of us need to hear it n embody it!"

One user wrote, "Only one man can defeat the Sultan, and that is... the Sultan himself," while another commented, "Koi bat nhi bhai tum khud chalta firta ek zamana ho."

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. Up next, he will be seen in Maatrubhumi.



Also Read: Salman Khan Reveals He Has 'Never Read A Script' In His Entire Career: "I Have Written Them"