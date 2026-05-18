When Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Dig Up Pet's Grave At 2.30 am: 'Dead Or Alive, He Has To Be With Us'

Shah Rukh Khan is a pet lover. He has reportedly owned four dogs previously: Dash (Japanese Chin), Hulk (Labrador), Kai and Juicy (Maltese). As per reports, he was so emotionally attached to his pets that he used to talk to them when he felt low.

An old video resurfaced on social media in which Gauri Khan's uncle shared an anecdote about how Shah Rukh once dug up the grave of his pet after midnight because he wanted the dog buried closer to his house.

"Gauri is my niece, my elder sister's daughter. I gave her one dog. It was a Chinese Pekingese dog. Shah Rukh also started loving the dog. He was very loving," Gauri's uncle said in the video.

"Shah Rukh was out shooting, and something happened to the dog, and it died in his absence. The boys working in the house wrapped the dog in a nice cloth and took it to the seashore. They dug a grave and buried it there," he continued.

When Shah Rukh Khan returned after midnight, he asked about the dog's whereabouts.

The household help told him, "Sir, woh toh chale gaye (he's gone)." He asked, "Kahan rakha hai? (Where have you kept him?)"

They replied, "Sea ke paas, grave banaake." Gauri's uncle continued, "At 2:30 a.m., he woke up the boys and said, 'Show me kidhar rakha hai.' He dug up the grave, brought the dog back home, put him in the backyard, and marked the spot. He also cried. He said, 'How dare you throw my dog like this? He has to be with us, whether dead or alive.'"

Gauri Khan shared a throwback photo on her feed featuring herself, Shah Rukh Khan and a pet years ago. It was likely the Chinese Pekingese that Gauri's uncle referred to in the now-viral video.

Eleven years ago, Shah Rukh posted on X after his pet Dash died.

The post read: "Ultimate lov is the 1 u dont express, the 1 that alters the very nature of lov itself, from expression to faith, lik our lil Dash had. R.I.P."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been shooting for King. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.