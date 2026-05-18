When Ravi Mohan Revealed How He Enjoyed Married Life With Aarti: 'She Is Bookish Romantic'

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi have been making headlines lately because of their bitter divorce battle. But there was a time when the couple appeared deeply in love, often openly flirting during public appearances.

About three years ago, Ravi Mohan and Aarti appeared together at an event hosted by Galatta Tamil, where they spoke about their love story and married life.

During an interview with Galatta Ritz, the couple's chemistry was on full display. When Aarti was asked about her guilty pleasure, she replied, "Having midnight snacks!"

When the interviewer asked about her favourite midnight snack, before she could answer, Ravi Mohan interrupted and joked, "Me!" His playful response left Aarti blushing, while the audience burst into laughter. Smiling, Aarti added, "He is my all-time snack."

Speaking about their sons, Aarti said, "In Chennai, our kids enjoy watching evening soccer with their father. They rent out a place and play soccer with him. They enjoy it a lot."

When asked what he missed as a bachelor but enjoyed as a married man, Ravi Mohan immediately replied, "Wife," making Aarti blush yet again. He then added, "The thing that I enjoyed after getting married is my wife."

Praising her husband, Aarti said, "He wasn't present at the birth of our son, but he stood by me throughout my pregnancy. He would assist me whenever I was sick, when I was puking, and made sure I was eating well. He was very supportive. As a husband, if I have to score him, he is over and beyond 100."

When asked who was more romantic, both agreed it was Aarti. Ravi Mohan then joked, "Aarti is bookish romantic, whereas I am rugged romance."

On who was more possessive in the relationship, Ravi Mohan admitted, "I was!" Aarti agreed and humorously added, "Even when I speak to my mother, he gets possessive. What more do I say!"

Reflecting on their marriage, Aarti shared, "Initially, I did have insecurities. But as time passed, I understood that this is his work, he is an actor... so I eventually understood, and those things stopped bothering me."

Ravi Mohan's Recent Allegations

Speaking about the struggles he faced in his marriage, Ravi Mohan made a shocking revelation about self-harm during his press conference. Without naming anyone directly, the actor also spoke about not being able to meet his children. "They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment," he said.

"But now I cannot focus on being creative. People, in the name of feminism, are taking undue advantage. I have done films on feminism. And I have been raised well by my parents," he added.

Aarti's Statement

Shortly after the interaction, Aarti posted a strongly worded message on Instagram. In her statement, she wrote, "You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of."

She further added, "If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails."

The divorce proceedings between Ravi Mohan and Aarti are currently underway. Their separation has remained a topic of public discussion ever since reports about marital troubles surfaced. Interest around the case grew further after Keneeshaa Francis hinted at distancing herself from the actor. During the press conference, Ravi said cyberbullying played a role in her decision to step away.

Aarti and Ravi Mohan married in 2009. The estranged couple dated for several years before getting married in a grand ceremony. They share two sons.

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