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Manish Chaudhari Recalls Being 'Naked' During His First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan: "It Was Odd"

On what SRK said the next time they met, Manish Chaudhari recalled his words, "Haan, mile the. Tab aap nange the. (Yes, we met. You were naked then)"

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Manish Chaudhari Recalls Being 'Naked' During His First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan: "It Was Odd"
Manish Chaudhari said, "He came to hug. I said, 'Sir, no - I don't think you want to do that.'
  • Manish Chaudhari recalled a nude spa scene with Shah Rukh Khan on Ba***ds of Bollywood sets
  • Shah Rukh Khan hugged Manish despite his robe-less, oil-covered state during the shoot
  • Their next meeting was arranged by Aryan Khan, who introduced Manish to Shah Rukh
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New Delhi:

Manish Chaudhari recently recalled his 'odd' first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Ba***ds of Bollywood. He described an incident during the shooting of a spa scene when he was "naked'.

What's Happening

  • Calling it the "robe-less scene", Manish Chaudhari told SHOWSHA, "There is a scene in Ba***ds of Bollywood which we shot through the night. It's in the spa. We were shooting that and I had to go to the bathroom and, of course, I sort of went to the bathroom in my costume, which was nothing, and there he was, and I was lathered in oil."
  • Manish Chaudhari shared that Shah Rukh Khan did not mind and came over to give him a hug.
  • He said, "So he came like this (to hug). I said, 'Sir, no - I don't think you want to do that.' He said, 'Nahi nahi, aaja (No no, come).'"

On Their Next Meeting

Manish Chaudhari continued that the next time they met was three to four days later, when Aryan Khan introduced him to Shah Rukh Khan.

"The next time we met, which was three to four days later, Aryan said, 'Papa, meet Manish.' He said, 'Haan, mile the na. Tab aap nange the. (Yes, we met. You were naked then).' That's how I met Shah Rukh Khan."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Directed by Aryan Khan, the series featured an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.

ALSO READShah Rukh Khan Offered Another Film To Saif Ali Khan Before Kartavya, The Filmmaker Said 'No'

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