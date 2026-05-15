Shah Rukh Khan Brings Home Brand-New Cadillac Escalade Worth Rs 5 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his impressive collection of luxury cars, and the Bollywood superstar appears to have added another high-end vehicle to his fleet. The actor has reportedly brought home a brand-new Cadillac Escalade.

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Shah Rukh Khan is once again in the spotlight after reports claimed he has added a new luxury SUV to his already extensive car collection. Images and videos circulating online show the actor driving a Cadillac Escalade on the streets of Mumbai, drawing attention from fans.

The Cadillac Escalade is considered a high-end luxury SUV globally. As the brand does not officially operate in India, the car is understood to have been imported privately. Due to heavy import duties and taxes, the price of the SUV in India is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore. Take a look at the video below:

About Shah Rukh Khan's Next Project

The actor will be next seen in King, which is set to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film will mark Shah Rukh Khan's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the project is described as an action drama that blends style and substance. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King also stars Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.

Last year, Deepika shared an official post announcing her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in King. She posted a picture in which she is seen holding Shah Rukh's hand.

Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note about what she learnt from him nearly 18 years ago: "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #King #Day1."

King marks Deepika's sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. They first worked together in the blockbuster Om Shanti Om and later in films such as Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki, which was released in 2023.



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