Exclusive: The First Question Rajshri Deshpande, Playing Trans Man In <i>Baapya</i>, Asked Her Director

They say there are stars, and then there are actors. Rajshri Deshpande, Indian actor and social activist, is a bundle of talent at the latter. She shot to fame with her performance as Subhadra Devalekar, the fiercely loving wife of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in the 2018 Netflix series Sacred Games. She went on to feature in critically acclaimed projects such as Trial by Fire and Manto, having already impressed critics with roles in Angry Indian Goddesses and Sexy Durga.

But Sacred Games is what put her on the map-the kind of mainstream recognition that made her known to the masses.

Rajshri Deshpande has always opted for unconventional roles that stand out, and she is back again in Sameer Tewari's Marathi film Baapya. It is a story-or rather, a battle-that explores gender identity and the fight for acceptance. The actress plays a trans man, showcasing her transformation from Shailaja to Shailesh. After returning to her Konkan village post-gender reassignment surgery, all hell breaks loose as her ex-husband, son, and the community are left speechless.

Why Not Cast A Real Transgender?

This debate has raged in cases like Sushmita Sen in Taali, Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, or Vijay Raaz in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The rampant question remains - why not cast a transgender actor for a role about them?

Rajshri Deshpande tells NDTV, "My first question to my director and team was how we were going about this. I want more transgender artists involved-they should be. I've often pushed for it, asking why not cast them? But this film is divided between male and female phases. It needed a lot of transitioning from woman to man, which is tough on a small budget."

Stills from Baapya trailer

She continues, "I work closely with the Kinner community. As a social worker, empowering more people matters. We need more transgender people on board as actors, actresses, directors, and DOPs. But then again, it depends on the story, like it was in Baapya, and the requirement was different."

On The Recent Trans Bill

India's main legislation on trans rights is the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. However, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, passed in March 2026, faced severe criticism for its changes-from removing self-identification to strict medical certification rules.

Rajshri Deshpande shares, "It was heartbreaking. Today is the time to talk openly about it, yet we've gone backwards. Regretful-they don't know the on-ground reality. I work for society through my non-profit, closely with healthcare and education spaces. We need so much awareness. I completely reject it. We need ground-level work and awareness."

Learning About The Transgender Community

Knowing the transgender community's daily battles is one thing; embodying one is another.

For Baapya, Rajshri Deshpande drew inspiration from transgender friends, women, and drag artistes. But doing a film in the role of a trans man, she hadn't spent time with them before. "I had to go deeper to understand trans men," she says. "I've realised it's your heart that decides your gender, how you want your life to be."

She adds, "Spending time with trans men, involving them in the script, understanding their lives is how I went about it."

She recalls a conversation with a trans man inspired by Baapya's happy ending, where the family accepts Shailaja's decision to become Shailesh (both played by Rajshri Deshpande). Everyone respects his choice-the life this trans man who she spoke to, aspired to have."

"Unfortunately, our cinema hasn't portrayed gender sensitivity properly-it's mockery or stereotypes, or not handled sensitively. Through Baapya, we want to show it's her life, her choice-and his too. How they live and pursue their life is their decision."

Social Work

Rajshri Deshpande's societal work has earned her great reputation. She founded her non-profit organisation - Nabhangan Foundation in 2018, actively driving rural regeneration, water restoration, and women's empowerment in Maharashtra's drought-struck regions.

It's like she lives dual lives. Rajshri Deshpande laughs, saying she's now more accessible to farmers than casting directors.

On a serious note, she adds, "It's part of my life-day-to-day. That's why many don't know my acting work. I'm constantly evolving through social work. The more people unite in cinema or social efforts, realising what and how they portray, the more impactful it becomes."

As for her upcoming Marathi film, Baapya releases in theatres on May 15, 2026. Already applauded, including Best Film at the Pune International Film Festival, Deshpande brings nuance to a mother trapped in a woman's body who surgically attains manhood. Societal judgements can get stifling, but her conviction fosters cohesive acceptance-a prevalent yet rarely discussed conversation that her trans-man tale hopes to bridge.

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