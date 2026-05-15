Shah Rukh Khan Offered Another Film To Saif Ali Khan Before <i>Kartavya</i>, The Filmmaker Said 'No'

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been thorough entertainers for their fans over the years. Their camaraderie in Kal Ho Naa Ho and their perfect rapport while hosting award shows garnered an even bigger fan following. Saif Ali Khan's latest cop drama, Kartavya, is also produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. However, the Sacred Games actor revealed that Shah Rukh had called him long ago for another film too.

Saif Ali Khan told Bollywood Hungama, "He once called me for a movie that didn't happen. Shah Rukh once called me for Main Hoon Na; he said there is a great part. Then Farah called me later and said, 'No, no, no.'"

He added, "I shouldn't say these things, but I am too honest. This will get highlighted somewhere. But yes, Red Chillies is a wonderful production; they pick up really exciting and interesting ideas. It was very cool to get an offer like that."

When Saif Ali Khan Praised Shah Rukh Khan As A Producer

In an earlier conversation with SCREEN, Saif Ali Khan spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan made his presence felt as a producer on the film.

He said, "One of the nice things that many producers do is give a lot of space and scope to the production. This film has kind of been run by Pulkit, and he has been given the space by Red Chillies to do that, which is really generous of them."

"As a production company, the subjects they choose and the people they put together are very interesting. SRK has a huge love of cinema, and we can feel that in his production," added Saif Ali Khan.

About Saif Ali Khan's Kartavya

Regarding Red Chillies Entertainment's latest production, NDTV wrote, "Saif Ali Khan has been in the cop space for a while now. He impressed critics and audiences as Sartaj Singh, an honest but troubled Sikh police officer in Netflix's Sacred Games - much of which we see in Kartavya too. He is honest and a Shiva devotee, and does not sacrifice his principles. He only gets better."

The film is streaming on Netflix from May 15, 2026.

About Main Hoon Na

Farah Khan's 2004 film Main Hoon Na, led by Shah Rukh Khan with Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan and Suniel Shetty in key roles, still enjoys a massive fanbase. Shah Rukh played Major Ram, who goes undercover as a student at St Paul's College in Darjeeling. On one hand, he has to ensure peace with Pakistan over Project Milap; on the other, he must protect the daughter (played by Amrita Rao) of General Bakshi (Kabir Bedi), the commander in charge of Project Milap. In the process, he also reunites with his stepbrother (Zayed Khan) and stepmother (Kirron Kher) as the story unfolds.

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