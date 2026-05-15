Rahul Dev Slams Paparazzi For Clicking Pics At Brother Mukul Dev's Funeral: 'They Are Not Sensitive, That's The Truth'

Mukul Dev, brother of actor Rahul Dev, died on May 23 in New Delhi. He was 54. Rahul Dev recently opened up about the 'insensitive' paparazzi who were taking pictures at his brother's funeral. The actor reiterated that he did not call them.

What's Happening

Rahul Dev told Hindi Rush, "The media should be a little responsible. It's not like I don't have very good friends in the media, but I experienced it at Mukul's funeral as well."

He added, "I didn't invite anyone. Where did they come from? I just had to reach the crematorium within one hour from Max Hospital that day. It was just a one-man show. Our parents are no more."

Rahul Dev further explained that he had shared the details of where Mukul Dev's final rites would be held on his Instagram stories for his relatives, but the photographers saw it and reached the location.

The actor said, "That caused pagalpan (chaos). They should think I've lost my brother, and you're there to click photos. It's very weird."

"I didn't feel any embarrassment. I did what I thought was best then. The one who's covering it should feel embarrassed instead. It just shows their depth. I was just doing my duty as a brother. So, the media should be sensitive, but they're not. That's the truth," concluded Rahul Dev.

When Rahul Dev Spoke About Mukul Dev's Lifestyle

In an earlier interview with the Times of India, Rahul Dev had opened up about Mukul Dev's deteriorating health, "He was in the ICU for eight and a half days. Medically, it was a result of poor eating habits. In the last four-five days, he had stopped eating altogether. Of course, he felt lonely, and he had lost interest in life... He would turn down several work offers... Only now, after completing all the rituals, is the reality sinking in - and I know the pain will only deepen."

Reacting to reports claiming his brother was suffering from depression, Rahul Dev said, "The people who are speaking out now weren't even in touch with him. They say he was unfit, but he ran half-marathons. Yes, he had gained weight - when someone stops caring about themselves, it shows... Who really stayed in touch with him between 2019 and 2024? Did they visit him when he was in the hospital or attend his prayer meet?"

About Mukul Dev's Career

Mukul Dev featured in several television shows, such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh... Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.

What's Next For Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev will next be seen in Ashish Kumar's Punjabi film Mor Sab Da Banuga, slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. He will also be seen in Welcome to Jungle, which has an ensemble cast with names like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, and Arshad Warsi leading the project.

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