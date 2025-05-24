Mukul Dev's Family Issues Statement After Actor's Death: "Our Brother..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mukul Dev, known for films like Son of Sardaar, passed away at 54. He was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev, who shared the news online. Mukul is survived by his daughter Sia and siblings Rashmi and Rahul.

Mukul Dev who is credited with films like Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho, passed away last night in Delhi, at the age of 54.

Mukul Dev was actor Rahul Dev's younger brother. Rahul took to Instagram to share an official family statement on the sad demise of Mukul.

The post read, "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully in New Delhi last night. He is survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 PM.

Mukul Dev was last seen in the Hindi film Anth The End.

Born in New Delhi to a Punjabi family, Mukul Dev had roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father, Hari Dev, served as an assistant commissioner of police and introduced him to Afghan culture. He was fluent in Pashto and Persian.

Mukul Dev's first experience with performance came while he was in Class 8 when he impersonated Michael Jackson in a dance show organised by Doordarshan. He received his first pay cheque for this act.

He was also a trained pilot, having studied at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

Mukul began his acting career in television with the serial Mumkin in 1996, playing the role of Vijay Pandey. He later appeared in Doordarshan's Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, a Bollywood countdown comedy show, and also hosted the first season of Fear Factor India.

He made his film debut with Dastak, where he played ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the acting debut of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.