Rahul Dev Reveals Real Reason Behind Brother Mukul's Death: "He Had Stopped Eating Altogether"

Mukul Dev, brother of actor Rahul Dev, died on May 23 in New Delhi. He was 54. The reason of his death was not revealed during that time, triggering massive speculation. Reports of the Dastak actor suffering from depression were doing the rounds. Days after his death, Rahul Dev has revealed the actual reason behind brother Mukul's death in an interview with The Times Of India.

What's Happening

Days after actor Mukul Dev's death, his brother Rahul Dev cleared the air over what led to his death.

Mukul Dev, who had been living in Delhi since 2019 to look after his ailing parents, became a recluse and he didn't eat on time, revealed his brother.

"He was in the ICU for eight and a half days. Medically, it was a result of poor eating habits. In the last four-five days, he had stopped eating altogether. Of course, he felt lonely, and he had lost interest in life...He would turn down several work offers... Only now, after completing all the rituals, is the reality sinking in - and I know the pain will only deepen," Rahul told The Times Of India.

Reacting to the reports claiming his brother was suffering from depression, Rahul Dev said, "The people who are speaking out now weren't even in touch with him. They say he was unfit, but he ran half-marathons. Yes, he had gained weight - when someone stops caring about themselves, it shows... Who really stayed in touch with him between 2019 and 2024? Did they visit him when he was in the hospital or attend his prayer meet?"

Rahul also added that he wants to remember his brother not as a "man who faded away", but "as the super charming, intelligent, and sensitive person he truly was".

About Mukul Dev's Career

Mukul Dev featured in several television shows, such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh... Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.

In A Nutshell

