Divya Khossla Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Bhushan Kumar: "Should Have A Good Slate Of Karma"

Actor-filmmaker Divya Khossla Kumar recently took to Reddit for an AMA session.

What's Happening

During the session, Divya didn't hold back when asked about the atmosphere in the film industry, per The Indian Express.

A user questioned how she maintains her mental well-being amid the pressure and toxicity often associated with Bollywood.

Divya replied, "I myself feel that Bollywood is a place where there are crocodiles all around and you feel like you are navigate your way through it (sic)."

She added that staying grounded matters most to her: "I think the most important thing is to remain true to your own self. I will never sell my soul to get work. Hota hai toh theek hai nahi hota toh bhi theek hai, and what's more important is when you reach up you should have a good slate of karma to carry with you."

Another user brought up rumours about her relationship with Bhushan Kumar.

When asked if the two had separated, Divya refuted it, saying, "No, but the media really wants it."

Background

The AMA also featured questions about her appearance. One user asked whether she had ever undergone cosmetic procedures. Divya replied, "Nai baba, no surgery."

Responding to comments claiming she alters her age, she dismissed the chatter with, "What should I do? Put it on Instagram".

When asked about her work, Divya said her latest film Savi was her favourite so far.

"Has to be Savi. The most amazing shoot in the UK was almost minus 10 degrees for 42 days non-stop. But the production was so well organised that it set a benchmark for me to compare Savi set experience with all my other movies," she wrote.

She also spoke warmly of her Koi Chatur Naar co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh: "He is very down to earth and a great co-star... He really praised my work in Savi and I was very thankful to him for that."

A user also asked her about Satyamev Jayate 2 and whether actors realise when a script is lacking.

Divya said, "There's a lot that happens on the edit table, at times there's a difference between the script and the final product."

For the unversed, Divya and Bhushan married on February 13, 2005, at the Vaishno Devi Temple, followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple has one son.

Speculation about their divorce arose earlier in 2025 after Divya dropped "Kumar" from her social media name, but Bhushan clarified it was for astrological reasons.