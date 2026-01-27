<i>Border 2</i> Producer Defends Diljit Dosanjh's Casting After <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row: 'Can't Listen To Trolls And Replace Actors'

Border 2 opened to a stellar start at the box office. However, Diljit Dosanjh's casting became a flashpoint on social media over his Sardaar Ji 3 controversy.

Bhushan Kumar Slams Trolls

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bhushan Kumar made it clear that bowing down to online outrage was never an option for the team. He stressed that the casting choices were driven by creative conviction, not public pressure.

"From the beginning, when we crafted this film, Sunny sir was already there. We could not have made this film without him. Then Anurag Singh said Diljit should be in the film, Varun Dhawan needed to be there, and Ahan would play this character. We were lucky to get all the actors on board," Bhushan said.

He recalled how the pressure escalated once the film was already on floors. "We had started the film, and then this pressure came. If, because of trolls, a company like ours starts replacing people, then we shouldn't make movies," he added.

Director Anurag Singh, who has collaborated extensively with Diljit in Punjabi cinema, also came out strongly in the actor's defence. He pointed out that public perception is often shaped by assumptions rather than personal understanding.

"You watch him on screen or watch his interviews, but you don't know him personally or what his beliefs are. So you assume something and say things. But he isn't what you think he is," Anurag said.

When Diljit Dosanjh Faced Backlash For Sardaar Ji 3

For the unversed, Diljit faced backlash in mid-2025 over his Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, which cast Pakistani actress Hania Aamir amid India-Pakistan tensions. Hania's deleted Instagram post criticising India's air strikes fueled outrage, leading unions like FWICE and AICWA to issue an industry-wide non-cooperation ban against Diljit for "unpatriotic" collaboration.

FWICE reportedly warned Border 2 producers (T-Series, JP Films) that casting Diljit violated their ban, demanding his removal and even opposing NDA shoot permissions. Rumours swirled of him being ousted, but producer Bhushan Kumar personally appealed, noting most scenes (including his portions) were done.

However, Diljit shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Border 2 sets shortly after the FWICE ban drama peaked in early July 2025, effectively dismissing exit rumours.

Bhushan Kumar On Border 2 Success

For Bhushan Kumar, the success of Border 2 goes beyond numbers. He believes the overwhelmingly positive audience reaction validates the team's decision to stand firm during the controversy. "With a film like this, the positivity we are getting is more important than the money we have invested. When 95 per cent of people say it lived up to expectations, that's a huge high for all of us," he said.

The domestic earnings of Border 2 now stand at Rs 180 crore, making it Bollywood's first major hit of 2026.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Film 'Runs Riot' On Republic Day, Storms Past Rs 150 Crore Mark In India