Did Arijit Singh Retire From Playback Singing After Being 'Forced' To Sing In <i>Border 2</i>? Producer Bhushan Kumar Reacts

Singer Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing has triggered intense speculation across social media. Among the many theories doing the rounds, one particular rumour - that he was allegedly forced to sing a patriotic track for Border 2 - has gained unusual traction online.

Bhushan Kumar's Response

The speculation gathered momentum after a post surfaced on Reddit.

Users were quick to connect the dots and point fingers at Border 2, the much-anticipated sequel backed by T-Series.

The chatter soon became loud enough for producer Bhushan Kumar to respond. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he dismissed the claim outright, saying, "It's all rubbish."

What Arijit Has Said About Stepping Away From Playback Singing

Arijit Singh stunned fans and colleagues alike when he announced his retirement from playback singing in a social media post on Tuesday night.

In the message, the National Award-winning singer wished his followers a happy new year before revealing that he would no longer be singing for films.

The announcement immediately sent shockwaves through the music industry.

While Arijit has not offered a single, definitive explanation publicly, screenshots from what many claim to be his private X account have been widely shared online.

In the post, he appeared to address the speculation head-on, making it clear that his decision was not triggered by one isolated incident.

"There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, thats why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored," he wrote.

Arijit Singh made his playback singing debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Kedi. His entry into Bollywood came a year later with Murder 2, where he sang Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Dil.

Over the years, Arijit has lent his voice to more than 800 songs across languages.

