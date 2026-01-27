Fans In Shock After Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing: "The End Of An Era"

Fans of Arijit Singh were left stunned after the singer announced that he is stepping away from playback singing.

The much-loved vocalist shared an emotional note on Instagram, confirming that he will not be taking on any new assignments.

He wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Fans In Shock After The Sudden Announcement

Soon after Arijit shared his message, the comment section was flooded with disbelief, heartbreak and pleas for him to reconsider. Actor Aly Goni summed up the collective shock, writing, "Nooo bro please nooo." Rapper Raja Kumari commented, "The time has come."

Fans, however, found it harder to accept.

One emotional comment read, "Abhi na jao chhod kar , dil abhi bhara nahi."

Another fan wrote, "my heart is shattered!!!!!! This ain't real."

Hoping this could be a new chapter rather than a farewell, one comment said, "We respect your decision. Would love to hear some indie stuff from you now, if that's the next step."

Others clung to hope, with one fan asking, "Please tell me you planned this post for 1st April :(." Another called it "The end of an ERA."

As reactions continued to pour in, fans reflected on how deeply Arijit's voice has been woven into their lives. One particularly emotional comment read, "Now who will heal me? Who will be there on the days when no one will? Why king..why.."

Over the years, Arijit Singh has delivered some of Bollywood's most soul-stirring tracks, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Hawayein, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, Kabira, Gerua, Raabta, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Kesariya, Apna Bana Le, Jaan Nisaar, Shayad, Satranga, O Maahi, Tu Hai Toh, and more.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing: "I Am Calling It Off"