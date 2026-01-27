Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing: "I Am Calling It Off"

Singer Arijit Singh has announced that he is stepping away from playback singing.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the celebrated vocalist shared an emotional note with his fans.

He wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

The announcement has come as a surprise to listeners across the country. A user commented, "Kehdo account hacked hai," whle another wrote, "Bollywood music is empty without him."

Arijit Singh has delivered some of Bollywood's most soul-stirring tracks, with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 standing out as his breakthrough hit.

Other fan favorites include Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga from Half Girlfriend, and Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

He has won two National Film Awards and was conferred the Padma Shri in 2025.

Meanwhile, Arijit did not elaborate on the reasons behind his decision or outline his future plans.