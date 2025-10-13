Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Arijit Singh Feud: "Misunderstanding Was From My Side"

Salman Khan has addressed his reported fallout with singer Arijit Singh, a topic that has sparked speculation in the film industry for nearly a decade.

What's Happening

During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman clarified that there was never any real enmity between the two artists and that they share a friendly relationship.

He admitted that the misunderstanding was entirely from his side, not Arijit's.

He said, "Arijit aur main bahut achhe dost hai. Woh misunderstanding thi aur woh misunderstanding mere side se huyi thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger 3 mein kiya usne, aage Galwan ('Arijit and I are very good friends. That misunderstanding had happened from my side. After that, he even sang songs for me - he sang in 'Tiger 3' and now he's doing one in 'Galwan')."

Background

This statement comes after years of rumours, particularly about Arijit being replaced on songs in Salman's films.

The rumours trace back to the 2014 Star Guild Awards. Arijit Singh, whose song Tum Hi Ho had made him a household name, arrived at the event visibly tired after a series of performances.

While receiving his award, Salman, who was hosting the event, asked Arijit, "So gaye the [Were you sleeping]?"

Arijit, caught off guard, replied with a smile, "Aap logon ne sula diya yaar [You guys made me fall asleep]."

Although the exchange appeared light-hearted to the audience, it reportedly did not sit well with Salman. This moment became the starting point for nearly a decade of speculation about tension between the two.

Following the exchange, the film industry and fans speculated that Arijit Singh had upset one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

Reports suggested that Salman had allegedly removed Arijit's versions of songs from several films, including Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and particularly Sultan, where Jag Ghoomeya was eventually sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of Arijit.

In 2016, Arijit Singh took to social media to address the rumours and reached out to Salman directly.

In his post, Arijit asked Salman for forgiveness, insisting there was no intention to offend and that the incident was a matter of misunderstood humour and bad timing.

