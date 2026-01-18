Nora Fatehi Reacts To 'Affair' Rumours With Bhushan Kumar Amid Dating Buzz With Achraf Hakimi

Nora Fatehi's alleged relationship with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has found its way back into online discourse. These rumours initially originated in 2022 when film critic Umair Sandhu claimed that the actress and Bhushan Kumar had been in a relationship for two years despite him being married to filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar.

The rumours are now making headlines again after a TikTok influencer unearthed a three-year-old Reddit thread discussing the alleged affair. Nora commented on the video with a brief "Wow" and a laughing emoji, which sparked further speculation. While some users find her response amusing, others question why she bothered reacting to an old rumour. One user wrote, "Why even comment? Now it'll just bring more attention."

Nora is currently rumoured to be dating Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi. It all started after he liked one of her social media posts. Soon after, the actress was spotted in Morocco.

The speculation gained momentum when Nora shared pictures from the country during the Africa Cup of Nations, where she was seen posing in a red jacket, a white crop top, and jeans while attending a football match. Although neither Nora nor Achraf has officially confirmed their relationship, the online chatter continues to grow.

ICYDK: Achraf Hakimi is a professional footballer who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the Moroccan national team. Throughout his career, Hakimi has represented top clubs like Real Madrid and Inter Milan. He has also won several domestic and international titles.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the Netflix web series, The Royals. Next, she has the upcoming Kannada action drama KD – The Devil in line-up.