Salman Khan Pays Tribute To <i>Jai Ho</i> Co-Star Mukul Dev: "Miss You, My Dear Brother"

Salman Khan paid tribute to his Jai Ho co-star Mukul Dev, who died at the age of 54 on Friday night.

Salman Khan remembered the late actor by sharing an old photo from the sets of their 2014 film Jai Ho on his Instagram Stories. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Miss you, my dear brother Mukul. Rest in peace."

The final rites of Mukul Dev were performed on May 24 at the Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

Mukul was last seen in the Hindi film Anth The End. He was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev.

Born in New Delhi to a Punjabi family, Mukul Dev had roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father, Hari Dev, served as an assistant commissioner of police and introduced him to Afghan culture. He was fluent in Pashto and Persian.

Mukul Dev's first experience with performance came while he was in Class 8, when he impersonated Michael Jackson in a dance show organised by Doordarshan. He received his first pay cheque for this act.

He was also a trained pilot, having studied at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

Mukul began his acting career in television with the serial Mumkin in 1996, playing the role of Vijay Pandey. He later appeared in Doordarshan's Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, a Bollywood countdown comedy show, and also hosted the first season of Fear Factor India.

He made his film debut with Dastak, where he played ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the acting debut of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

