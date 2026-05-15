<i>Karuppu</i> X Review: Fans Bowled Over By Suriya's 'Swag', Call Trisha Starrer 'Emotion-Packed'

After delays and the cancellation of shows, Suriya and Trisha's Karuppu was released in theatres on Friday. The internet has now shared its verdict on X.

One user wrote, "#Suriya delivers one of his most intense and powerful avatars in Karuppu... The film packs raw emotion, mass elevation, powerful dialogues, and a gripping screenplay that keeps the energy soaring throughout. A perfect blend of action, soul, and strong storytelling, this is the kind of cinema fans celebrate for years. Suriya's screen presence, swag, and performance are simply next level. Karuppu isn't just a movie... it's an experience loaded with emotion, power, and goosebumps moments."

Another commented, "#Karuppu First half: A Full commercial package of Action and Emotions - #Suriya's screen presence and that Karuppasamy makeover was great...#RJBalaji delivered it with the Interesting screenplay without any flaws- Opening Fight & Interval peaked with SaiAbhyankkar's bang on BGM - Emotions have worked very well and interval was Goosebumps. Onto the interesting 2nd half."

One user wrote, "The @Suriya_offl King is coming for his Throne. 2nd Half non Stop whistles maja moment in theatres. Bgm vera manda kulla odikitaee iruku. @SaiAbhyankkar. "Surely it's a Comeback for @Suriya_offl anna Fiery 1st half and Surprise Second half," wrote another user. Take a look at a few tweets here:

About Karuppu

Karuppu marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after Aaru (2005). The film also features Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty, Supreeth Reddy, and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles, while director RJ Balaji appears in a negative role.

The story follows a father-daughter duo, played by Indrans and Anagha Maya Ravi, who struggle as their court case faces repeated delays.

Their troubles intensify because of manipulative lawyer Baby Kannan, played by RJ Balaji.

After losing hope, their case is eventually taken up by Saravanan, played by Suriya, who is hinted to be an incarnation of Karuppusamy.

Trisha essays the role of lawyer Preethi, who has a history with Baby Kannan.

The film's technical crew includes composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor R Kalaivanan, and production designer Arun Venjaramoodu.