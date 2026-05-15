What Kamal Haasan Said About 'Brother' Suriya's <i>Karuppu</i> Release A Day After Cancellations

Suriya and Trisha-starrer Karuppu, which was scheduled to be released in theatres on Thursday, faced last-minute delays and was eventually released today. Actor Kamal Haasan has now reacted to the film's release and congratulated the team.

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Kamal Haasan wrote in his tweet, "Brother @Suriya_offl's film Karuppu, which faced issues from the time of its release, has now been resolved smoothly, and the film has been released today. My congratulations to Brother Suriya, the producers, director @RJ_Balaji, and the entire film crew."

Why Did The Release Get Delayed?

The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, was initially scheduled to hit theatres on Thursday. However, reports suggest that pending financial settlements involving the producers and financiers delayed the film's release. After the cancellation of the film's 9 am, noon, and matinee shows on Thursday, several theatres across Tamil Nadu also called off the evening screenings.

The cancellation came just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay reportedly granted "special permission" for the film's 9 am screenings.

Over the past two days, several fans had raised concerns online after they were unable to find or book the morning shows on ticketing platforms despite the announcement regarding the special permission.

As confusion continued to grow, director RJ Balaji also addressed fans on X. "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him," he wrote.

The film has faced multiple delays over the past year. Originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release, it was postponed due to pending post-production work. The makers later announced that the film would be released only after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.



Also Read: Karuppu X Review: Fans Bowled Over By Suriya's 'Swag', Call Trisha Starrer 'Emotion-Packed'