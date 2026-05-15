Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan And RJ Balaji Celebrate <i>Karuppu</i> Release With A Sweet Hug At A Chennai Theatre

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15 after multiple cancellations and delays. On the same day, Trisha visited Chennai's Rohini Theatre along with director RJ Balaji and actor Karthi. Music composer Sai Abhyankkar also joined the team. Balaji and Trisha were seen sharing a friendly hug as well.

Details

Videos and images from the theatre showed a large number of fans gathering at the entrance to see the Karuppu team as he arrived. In one clip, he was seen interacting with the audience and said, "Let's have a great time. We've crossed all obstacles. Hope you like the film; the film is all yours now." Some pictures featured Trisha smiling for the cameras.

Another video that circulated widely online showed singer Sai Abhyankkar performing a song from the film inside the theatre, adding to the festive atmosphere.

RJ Balaji was seen celebrating enthusiastically with the audience inside the packed theatre. He reacted strongly to key moments in the film, cheering and shouting along with fans. Trisha was seen stepping in to calm him down with a friendly hug as the celebrations continued.

What Happened Earlier

The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, was scheduled to hit theatres on Thursday. However, reports suggest that pending financial settlements involving the producers and financiers delayed the film's release. After the cancellation of the film's 9 am, noon and matinee shows on Thursday, several theatres across Tamil Nadu also called off the evening screenings.

The cancellation came just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay reportedly granted "special permission" for the film's 9 am screenings.

Over the past two days, several fans had already raised concerns online after they were unable to find or book the morning shows on ticketing platforms despite the announcement regarding the special permission.

As confusion continued to grow, director RJ Balaji also addressed fans on X, writing, "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him."

Karuppu marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after Aaru (2005). The film also features Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles, while director RJ Balaji appears in a negative role.



Also Read: Suriya Reacts To Karuppu Release In Theatres A Day After Cancellations: 'Thanks For Being With Us'