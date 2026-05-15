Trisha-Suriya's <i>Karuppu</i> Releases In Theatres Today After Cancellations. Makers Say, 'We Owe You An Apology'

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya's much-awaited Tamil film Karuppu has finally released in theatres today after the delay and cancellation of its shows across Tamil Nadu on May 14, the makers confirmed.

Despite Chief Minister Vijay's approval for special 9 a.m. shows, the film could not be released in theatres yesterday due to financial struggles.

Thanking audiences for their patience and offering an apology, the production house Dream Warrior Pictures shared a detailed post on X. It read, "There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself.

"To every person who waited for Karuppu, who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude.

"We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide!"

The note further read, "This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!"

Suriya and the film's director RJ Balaji also shared social media posts, assuring audiences of the film's theatrical release today.

Suriya kept his message short and simple. It read, "Dear all... Thank you for being with us!"

Why The Film Didn't Release Yesterday

Vishnu Kamal, the distributor of the film, shared the main reason for the cancellation of shows on his X handle.

"Due to financial issues from the producers' side, the 9:00 a.m. (Screen 1) and 9:30 a.m. (Screen 2) shows of #Karuppu have been cancelled. Refunds for all bookings were initiated at midnight itself and will be processed shortly."

He added, "We are currently awaiting clarity regarding the 12:00 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. noon shows. Let's hope for the best."

Soon after, he shared another update mentioning that the noon and matinee shows would be cancelled and refunds would be initiated shortly.

The post read, "Just received a call from the distributor side @SakthiFilmFctry informing us that #Karuppu's release is now expected only from this evening. Hence, the noon & matinee shows will be cancelled and refunds will be initiated shortly."

It added, "This is truly heartbreaking for everyone who had been eagerly waiting to watch the film today. We completely understand the disappointment and share the same sadness with you all. Hoping things get sorted soon and the wait ends on a positive note."

Chain Of Events

Several multiplex chains in Tamil Nadu also shared cancellations of shows on their respective social media handles.

The tense situation took an unexpected turn as the film was allegedly screened by Qube in Mumbai, Pune, and Varanasi without the producer's approval.

SR Prabhu, co-owner of Dream Warrior Pictures, and the company's legal team issued a public notice to prevent the film from suffering the same piracy concerns that affected Vijay's Jana Nayagan even before its theatrical release.

Dream Warrior Pictures also shared a legal notice on its official social media accounts, warning fans against sharing or circulating leaked clips from Karuppu.

About Karuppu

Karuppu is written and directed by RJB. Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha (Maya Ravi), and Supreeth Reddy in important roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhynkar.