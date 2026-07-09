Rajesh Sharma Health Update: <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Actor Still Under Observation, Doctors Yet To Declare Him Out Of Danger

Actor Rajesh Sharma, who was recently admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering an insect bite during the shoot of Prabhas-starrer Fauji, continues to remain under close medical observation. While there has been some improvement in his condition, doctors are yet to declare him out of danger.

According to sources, Sharma's breathlessness is now under control, and his blood sugar levels have also stabilised. However, the actor is still being closely monitored, and doctors are expected to provide a clearer assessment of his condition on Thursday. Only then will they be able to confirm whether he is out of danger.

Sharma is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata.

The health scare began after the actor was bitten by an insect while shooting for Fauji at Ramoji Film City. He initially did not pay much heed to it, but his condition worsened while he was travelling to Kolkata, following which he sought immediate medical attention.

Doctors found that the insect bite had become more complicated because of Sharma's significantly elevated blood sugar levels. The combination of the infection and uncontrolled diabetes led to further health complications, eventually requiring hospitalisation.

The encouraging news is that both his breathing issues and blood sugar levels have now been brought under control with treatment. However, the medical team is exercising caution and continues to monitor his recovery before making any declaration about his condition.

Sharma is among the most accomplished character actors in Indian cinema, with an impressive career spanning Hindi and Bengali films. Widely admired for his effortless performances and remarkable versatility, he has built a reputation for bringing depth and authenticity to every role, whether comic, dramatic or negative.

Over the years, he has been part of several acclaimed films, including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Special 26, BA Pass, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, India's Most Wanted and Bhooth Bangla.

Fans and colleagues from the film industry have been wishing the actor a speedy recovery as they await a positive update from his doctors. A more definitive medical bulletin regarding Sharma's condition is expected on Thursday.