Cine Workers' Body Demands Probe After Rajesh Sharma Falls 'Criticially' Ill From Insect Bite During Prabhas' Film Shoot

Acclaimed actor Rajesh Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated following a suspected insect bite during the shoot of Prabhas's film at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. His condition is reportedly critical, and he is under close medical supervision. After the incident came to light, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) sought an "immediate, impartial and transparent investigation" to ensure the safety of cine workers.

In a statement shared on X, the cine workers' body urged the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, to order a high-level probe. They demanded that the producer bear Rajesh Sharma's medical expenses and called for strict legal action if lapses are found in the investigation.

Cine Workers' Body Demands Probe

The statement was issued by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta.

Demanding a thorough probe, the body asked several questions: "The incident raises several critical questions. If Mr. Rajesh Sharma's condition became so serious during the shoot, why was he not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals by the producer and production house? Was adequate emergency medical assistance available on the set? Were all mandatory health and workplace safety protocols being followed? What exactly happened at the shooting location that resulted in his health deteriorating to such an alarming extent?"

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, to order an immediate high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority," the post read.

"If any lapse or negligence is found during the investigation, strict legal action must be taken against all those responsible. No individual or production house, irrespective of the scale or budget of the film, should be exempt from accountability," it added.

"AICWA further demands that the producer and production house bear the complete cost of Mr. Rajesh Sharma's medical treatment and ensure that he receives the best possible medical care until his full recovery," the statement said.

Background

Rajesh Sharma was reportedly bitten by an insect during the shoot of Prabhas's film Fauji. He did not realise it immediately and returned to Kolkata for another shoot. Meanwhile, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. He is reportedly undergoing treatment in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

Work Front

Rajesh Sharma is a prolific actor who is known for working in languages including Hindi, Bengali.

Over the years, he has appeared in several acclaimed Hindi films, including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Special 26, BA Pass, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, India's Most Wanted, and Bhooth Bangla.

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla Actor Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised In Kolkata After Insect Bite During Prabhas' Film Shoot