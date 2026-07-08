Sunny Deol's Clean-Shaven Look At <i>Ikka</i> Screening Goes Viral, Internet Says, 'Hanuman <i>Ji</i> Mode On' For <i>Ramayana</i>

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of Siddharth P. Malhotra's courtroom drama Ikka, which streams on Netflix from July 10. However, it is his clean-shaven look at a recent Mumbai screening of Ikka that went viral online. The internet has speculated that his new look is for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he is said to be essaying the role of Lord Hanuman.

Sunny Deol has not responded to the claims; however, the internet appears convinced.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "He has shaved for his role as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, and the new look suits him perfectly. Truly powerful and charismatic!"

Another fan commented, "HANUMANJI MODE ON #SunnyDeol seen clean shave today at #ikka movie fan screening..."

"Looking so dashing in a clean-shaven look," added another fan.

One more user mentioned, "He has shaved for his role as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, and the new look suits him perfectly."

About Ikka

Ikka is a courtroom drama that explores the struggle between professional responsibility and personal dynamics. Arjun Mehra, played by Sunny Deol, is an incorruptible defence lawyer.

Things get tense when he is forced to defend Shauryamann Gaur (Akshaye Khanna) - not only a murder suspect but also an ex-professional rival. And thus begins a battle for Mehra to wade through a web of ethical compromises.

Ikka will be streaming on Netflix from July 10.

About Ramayana

Described as “the most anticipated Indian film of this year" by IMDb, Ramayana: Part 1 is based on the ancient Indian text Ramayana, one of the most important epics of Hinduism.

The film is the first installment of a planned two-part series. It features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kausalya, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra, among others.

The film's music is being composed by none other than AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, marking their debut collaboration on an Indian project. While the filming of Ramayana: Part 1 has already wrapped, the film is currently in post-production. Additionally, the second part of the film has entered the pre-production stage.

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