Sohail Khan After Seeing Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh On <i>Alliance</i>: "I Take The Onus If There Was Any Mistake"

Sohail Khan's ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, recently entered the Amazon Prime show as a wild-card contestant, while the actor-producer is already part of the show. After seeing Seema on the show, Sohail admitted on national television that if there was any mistake in their relationship, he takes responsibility.

The promo shows host Kunal Kemmu asking Sohail Khan to share his thoughts on seeing his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in the house. Sohail said it felt “lovely” and reflected on the 25 years they had spent together.

Responding with a smile, Sohail said, “Lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television: agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility.” (If there were any mistakes between us, I take responsibility for them.)

Seema reacted with an “aww.” The contestants broke into cheers, with Kushal Tandon enthusiastically saying, “Seeti maar de.”

Seema on divorce

Reflecting on life after divorce, Seema said, "No. Divorce isn't pretty. Everybody goes through their phases. There is anger, there are stages of grief, but eventually everybody finds their rhythm."

"Honestly, Sohail and I are absolutely fine. We are co-parenting beautifully. We love our boys," she said.

Seema also joined the Khans at the last rites of their family friend Kumod Raney this week.

"We are forever going to be there for Nirvaan and Yohan. That's their father and I am their mother. I was married into that family for over 20 years, nearly 25 years. That will always be my family," Seema said, emphasising co-parenting duties.

Seema also said it's not easy to cut ties with a family where she built relationships for decades just because she got a divorce.

In an interesting turn of events, Seema has rekindled a relationship with Vikram Ahuja - the same man whose engagement she broke off before marrying Sohail Khan. She is currently dating him following her divorce from Sohail.