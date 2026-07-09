Bombay High Court Grants Interim Relief To Preity Zinta In Deepfake Battle

The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection to actor Preity Zinta in her legal battle against AI-generated deepfakes, morphed images, fake videos and other unauthorised online content allegedly created using her identity.

Hearing the matter, the court observed that the misuse of artificial intelligence to create fake content can seriously violate an individual's personality rights, publicity rights and the fundamental right to live with dignity. It noted that the unauthorised use of a public figure's image and likeness has the potential to damage both reputation and public trust.

The High Court also made strong remarks on the responsibility of social media platforms, stressing that intermediaries must actively prevent misuse of their platforms and comply with their obligations under the Information Technology Rules.

The court observed that taking prompt action against such content would help protect citizens' rights and discourage repeat offenders.

During the hearing, the actor's legal team informed the court that hundreds of online links allegedly contained AI-generated or manipulated images and videos falsely portraying her. The court found that a prima facie case had been established and granted interim relief in her favour.

The court also directed that the identified content can be taken down by platforms, while allowing companies such as Meta and Google to raise legal objections in cases where future complaints involve genuine or lawfully published content. If such objections arise, the actor has been given the liberty to seek further directions from the High Court.

The order marks another significant judicial step in addressing the growing challenge of AI-generated deepfakes and protecting individuals from the misuse of their identity in the digital space.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Allows Preity Zinta To File Suit Against Google, Meta Over AI Deepfakes