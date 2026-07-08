"Your Life, Your Choice": Bombay High Court Protects Woman Fleeing Forced Marriage

The Bombay High Court has strongly backed a 21-year-old woman's right to decide her own future, ruling that an adult woman has full legal control over where she lives, who she marries, and whether she studies. The woman, originally from Telangana, had fled her home to Maharashtra after her family allegedly pressured her to marry a cousin who is ten years older than her. While she wanted to study and become financially independent, her conservative family refused to allow it, prompting her to escape to protect her future.

After she left, her parents filed a missing person report with the local police. Terrified that her biological family and community might hunt her down, force her to return, or use the police to trap her, the woman turned to the Bombay High Court for emergency protection. She asked the court to order both the Maharashtra and Telangana police to keep her safe from any threats, harassment, or forced return.

The judges took the matter very seriously and met with the woman privately in their chambers to understand her situation. They found her to be mature, clear-headed, and completely aware of the choices she was making. Even though her adoptive parents told the court they wouldn't force her into marriage, the young woman firmly refused to go back home. However, she did promise to stay in touch with them so they knew she was safe.

Ultimately, the court ruled that because she is an adult, neither her parents nor the government have any right to force her back home against her will. The judges emphasised that these personal choices are deeply protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty. The High Court officially ordered the Telangana Police to close the missing person case and made it clear that no one can use criminal threats or pressure to force her back. The woman was represented by Senior Advocate Mihir Desai in court.