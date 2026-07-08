On Camera, Car Slips, Tumbles Down A Deep Gorge In J&K's Razdan Pass

A video showing a private vehicle rolling down a steep mountainside at Jammu and Kashmir's Razdan Pass has gone viral on social media. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, as all the occupants had got out of the vehicle before it slipped, officials said.

The accident took place at the high-altitude Razdan Pass, a key mountain route that connects the Kashmir Valley with the remote Gurez Valley in Bandipora district.

According to officials, the vehicle accidentally slipped before tumbling down a deep gorge. The dramatic footage shows it rolling down the rocky slope before coming to a halt far below. The vehicle suffered extensive damage in the fall.

Officials confirmed that there were no passengers inside the vehicle when the accident happened. As a result, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Following the incident, local authorities urged motorists to drive carefully while travelling through the mountain pass. They advised drivers to remain alert, particularly on steep stretches of road and during unpredictable weather, which can make driving conditions more dangerous.

Razdan Pass is located at an altitude of around 11,700 feet and serves as the main road link between the Kashmir Valley and Gurez Valley. The route is known for its sharp bends, steep gradients and challenging terrain, requiring extra caution from drivers.

The incident comes at a time when Gurez Valley is witnessing a large number of visitors during the summer season. The valley has become a popular tourist destination because of its cool weather, snow-capped mountains and picturesque landscapes, leading to increased traffic on the mountain road.