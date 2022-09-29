Video: Parked Bus Explodes In Jammu And Kashmir, 2 Injured

An investigation is underway.

Two people were injured after a blast occurred in an empty bus parked at a petrol pump in Udhampur on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in the Udhampur district. Other vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the blast. The injured were shifted to Udhampur District Hospital.

#WATCH | J&K: A blast occurred in an empty passenger bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Udhampur at around 10:30 pm. Two persons were injured and have been shifted to the District hospital. Police & other agencies reached the spot.



(CCTV Visuals verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/3ESVXPdufP — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Police and security personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The investigation is underway.

"The blast occurred around 10:30 pm. Two people have been injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage. The reason for the blast is still not known. We are investigating the matter," said Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range.

Further details are awaited.

